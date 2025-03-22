Chicago weather: Cloudy and breezy start to Saturday
CHICAGO - It was a cloudy start to Saturday but as the afternoon comes, that should clear up.
Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.
What to expect:
Highs are expected to reach the mid-40s today, although the normal high is closer to 49 degrees.
There is a breeze off the lake with temperatures near the lake shore closer to the upper 30s.
Winds have settled down since Friday, but conditions should remain breezy.
What's next:
But on Sunday the gusts should increase to about 25 to 30 mph.
The next system producing rain is expected to come in on Sunday morning.
There might be a couple spotty showers in the afternoon, but it should be mostly dry.
Monday may feature some snow showers in the northern suburbs.