Chicago weather: Cloudy and breezy start to Saturday

It was a cloudy start to Saturday but as the afternoon comes, that should clear up.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

Highs are expected to reach the mid-40s today, although the normal high is closer to 49 degrees.

There is a breeze off the lake with temperatures near the lake shore closer to the upper 30s.

Winds have settled down since Friday, but conditions should remain breezy.

What's next:

But on Sunday the gusts should increase to about 25 to 30 mph.

The next system producing rain is expected to come in on Sunday morning.

There might be a couple spotty showers in the afternoon, but it should be mostly dry.

Monday may feature some snow showers in the northern suburbs.