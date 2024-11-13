Chicago weather: Cloudy skies with temps in the mid-50s

Cloudy skies will dominate most of our daylight hours Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid-50s.

By nightfall, rain is expected to move in, primarily impacting our southern viewing areas—and don’t be surprised if you catch a flash or two amid those evening splashes!

Rain showers should taper off by early morning, though you might see some lingering fog or drizzle as you start your day Thursday.

Temperatures will again be in the mid-50s, with skies staying mostly to partly cloudy. Friday brings a similar setup, but if we get a bit more clearing, temps could nudge up to the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it’s shaping up to be mild. Both Saturday and Sunday should see highs around 60. While there’s a slight chance of rain on Sunday, it’s looking less likely compared to earlier forecasts. Monday should stay dry as we brace for a potentially stronger system by Tuesday.

And as we head toward the end of next week, we’re watching for a possible shift toward colder weather—which could even bring our first snowflakes of the season!