Chicago weather: Cloudy start to the day, but sunny skies ahead for White Sox home opener

A patch of cloudiness is expected to drift through the area Thursday morning, followed by a sunny day with pleasant temperatures.

Highs will reach just beyond 50 degrees, accompanied by a west wind blowing towards left field for the White Sox game.

It will be chilly and moonlit Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 30s. There's a slight chance of a shower, primarily in the southern sections.

Friday will start partly sunny, with increasing cloud cover later in the day. Highs will vary from the low to mid-60s south of Interstate 80 to the upper 40s near the lake.

Showers are likely on Friday night, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny, with highs in the low 60s. Easter Sunday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the lower 50s.

Dry conditions are forecasted during the day, but showers and thunderstorms are likely at night, persisting on and off through Tuesday morning. This may affect the Cubs' home opener on Monday.