Chicago weather: Cold front brings drastic temperature drop

After Monday night's strong cold front, Chicago experienced drastically cooler temperatures on Tuesday. Most areas saw temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s.

Tonight, the city can expect mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will bring decreasing cloud cover, with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Cooler temperatures are expected lakeside due to northeasterly winds off the lake.

Thursday will see more clouds moving in, though skies will become partly sunny with temperatures around 50 degrees in the afternoon. Rain is forecast to return Thursday night into Friday, ending the workweek on a soggy note.

Showers may persist into Saturday morning, but the city will then dry out, with a seasonable weekend ahead featuring highs in the mid 40s.