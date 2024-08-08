Chicago weather: Cold front will bring in cooler conditions for the weekend

Skies will gradually clear tonight, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Areas closer to the lake will see lows around 60.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are expected to be stunning, with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 70s—ideal conditions for the Chicago Air & Water Show.

Warmer air is set to arrive early next week, with highs returning to the 80s from Monday through Wednesday. The chance of rain returns toward the middle of next week.