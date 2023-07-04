Chicago weather: Cold front could trigger severe thunderstorms

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight: A few pop-up showers and storms will fizzle out, allowing for most (if not all) fireworks shows to proceed without interruption. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows near 70.

Wednesday: Another hot and humid day with highs around 90. However, a cold front will move in during the afternoon and evening, leading to the development of strong storms. The primary concern with these storms will be damaging wind gusts.

Thursday and Friday: Cooler air settles in, bringing highs in the upper 70s. Expect pleasant weather during this period.

Weekend: The temperatures will return to the 80s. Saturday is expected to be mainly dry, but showers are likely to return on Saturday night and Sunday.

Please stay updated with the latest weather forecasts as conditions may change.