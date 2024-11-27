Chicago weather: Big drop in temperatures expected after Thanksgiving

The Brief A storm system brings light rain to far southern Chicagoland tonight, with the rest of the area seeing partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Thanksgiving Day will be cool and pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s. A cold front arrives Thursday night, bringing temperatures in the upper 20s on Friday, with sunny skies and cold conditions continuing into the weekend.



A storm system passing south of Chicagoland is bringing light rain to our far southern counties this evening and tonight, mainly in Newton and Jasper Counties.

The rest of Chicagoland will see skies gradually becoming partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Day will be cool, but pleasant. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs are expected to be in the mid 30s.

A much colder airmass is set to arrive Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 20s on Friday. and skies will become mostly sunny.

The weekend looks cold and quiet. Skies will be partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the teens for overnight lows and upper 20s for daytime highs.