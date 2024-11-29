Chicago weather: Cold settles in

Chicago will be blustery and cold today with temperatures holding in the upper 20s for highs.

There will be a few flurries mainly early today with clouds dominating the sky with a few peeks of sun. Tonight, skies will have a better chance of clearing allowing lows to tank into the teens. Winds will be enough for single-digit wind chills.

Tomorrow and Sunday look partly to mostly sunny and quite cold again with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens.

It will be close to freezing Monday and Tuesday then closer to 40 Wednesday and Thursday with no impactful snow/rain during the period.