Chicago weather: Cold snap continues

The Brief Chicago will see cold temperatures today with highs near 30, clearing skies, and a slight chance of snow flurries. Temperatures will climb midweek before a cold front brings strong winds Wednesday night and a return to bitter cold Thursday.



Chicago will be cold today with highs around 30 degrees.

We will see clearing conditions through the day, with a chance for snow flurries. Lake-effect snow will develop in western Michigan, and light snow may push into Porter County with minimal accumulation possible.

Tomorrow will be quiet with highs in the low 30s under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, we will finally climb above freezing with highs near 40 degrees. There is a chance for rain/snow mix Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front will bring strong wind Wednesday night. Bitter cold is back on Thursday with highs only in the mid 20s under sunshine. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs around 40 Saturday and in the mid 40s Sunday.