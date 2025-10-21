Chicago weather: Cool, breezy day follows light overnight rain

The Brief Light overnight rain left behind only a trace of precipitation across the Chicago area before moving out early this morning. Today will be windy, cool, and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s and a few scattered showers tapering off by sunset. The rest of the week will stay dry and gradually warmer, with sunshine returning and highs near 60 by Friday.



The expected light rain showers overnight are gone, having deposited about .01" of rain across much of Chicagoland, especially the northern portion of our viewing area.

What we know:

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. It will be quite windy and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Any showers will end around sunset with mostly cloudy skies and stiff breeze. Lows will be in the lower 40s tonight.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s and a gusty breeze again. Thursday will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs not far from 60. Questions remain about showers over the weekend. Highs will be a little bit milder on Sunday and, at this point, I still think the higher chance of showers is on Sunday, but some could sneak in Saturday night.

We’ll have to watch the period Monday night into Tuesday for a possibility of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 60s.