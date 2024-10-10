Chicago weather: Sunny skies Thursday, cooler weather expected over the weekend

Hurricane Milton's center is now offshore, but the storm continues to dump heavy rain over northeast Florida. Reports indicate more than 18 inches of rainfall in St. Petersburg. Winds are still gusting to hurricane force at Daytona Beach.

One of the biggest headlines from the storm may be the unexpected tornado outbreak that preceded the hurricane. Florida weather service offices issued at least 125 tornado warnings, more than any other single event in Florida history. The Storm Prediction Center's preliminary count is 41 tornadoes, though that number will likely change.

Locally, the weather doesn’t get much nicer this time of year. It will be sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-70s, slightly cooler near the lake. Tonight will be clear and pleasant with lows in the lower 50s. There’s a chance the northern lights may appear due to a powerful solar flare Wednesday, though reliable predictions for the aurora borealis are typically only available a few hours in advance.

Friday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the low to mid-80s, just shy of the record 87. Cooler air will move in over the weekend with spotty showers Saturday and again Sunday night into Monday.

Much of the rain will be lake-effect showers. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s.