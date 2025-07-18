Chicago weather: Cool morning, weekend storms, then heat returns

The Brief Chicago started the day in the 50s for the first time since mid-June, but highs will rebound into the low 80s. Saturday looks stormy with morning and afternoon thunderstorms, while Sunday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Next week brings a return of 90° heat, rising humidity, and possibly heat advisories as the heat index could approach 110.



For the first time since June 15, Chicago is in the 50s.

The rest of the day will feature some morning cloud cover breaking for a good amount of sunshine. Highs will climb into the low 80s in most areas.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows close to 70.

Chicago weekend forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will definitely be the wetter of the two weekend days. Showers and storms are likely to cross the area in the morning. That will be followed by some dry time with partly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. During the afternoon, additional thunderstorms are possible, some of which could be strong.

On Sunday it will not be as warm with highs in the upper 70s. The highest chance of any additional rainfall will be south of I-80.

The focus in the forecast shifts to the return of heat and high humidity next week. On Monday, it won’t be that bad with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures in the 90s return starting Tuesday and will likely continue for at least the next few days. It is possible that the middle and end of next week will warrant a heat advisory in our area because of the combination of temperatures in the low to mid 90s and high humidity pushing the heat index close to 110 degrees.

The one factor which could temper the heat at least briefly would be occasional clusters of thunderstorms which often accompany a pattern like we will be in next week.