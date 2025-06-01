Chicago weather: Cooler temps, hazy skies to start Sunday before big warm-up

It was a crisp start to the day with some hazy skies remaining for Sunday morning.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

To start Sunday, temperatures were in the upper 30s and 40s, but warmer conditions are on the way.

Most of the morning will stay in the 50s near the lakeshore, but farther into the southwest suburbs, those areas could touch the 70s.

What's next:

The smoky skies should clear out a bit later today, but then return on Monday. A high-pressure system should also keep us dry today.

Temperatures to begin the workweek could reach into upper 80s, perhaps even 90s.

The next significant chance of rain should come around mid-week on Wednesday.