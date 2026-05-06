Chicago weather: Cool today, gradual warmup through Saturday

The Brief Temperatures stay about 10 degrees below normal today with highs in the upper 50s. Frost is possible overnight in colder spots with lows near 40. A warming trend builds into the weekend, with 70s expected Saturday.



It’s a chilly start to the day, and it will remain on the cool side throughout the afternoon.

We’ll go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s, which is about 10° cooler than normal for early May.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly once again with lows not far from 40 with another chance of frost in outlying areas.

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Thursday won’t be as cool with highs reaching the low 60s. We will start with a good deal of sunshine, but during the late afternoon a chance for a few showers will arrive. Those showers may carry over into the evening hours before ending with lows in the 40s.

On Friday, temperatures climb into the mid 60s with a small chance of showers once again although nothing heavy is expected. On to the weekend!

Saturday looks spectacular with plenty of sunshine and much warmer temperatures rising into the mid 70s. For Mother’s Day there remains a small chance of showers, though an all-day rain is not happening. Because of the increase in cloud cover, temperatures will not be quite as warm — likely holding in the low to mid 60s.

On Monday it will be partly sunny with highs in the 60s.