Chicago weather: Cooler air settles in for the weekend, dangerous Lake Michigan conditions ahead

A cold front is moving through the area Friday and will touch off a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

Some storms may be capable of damaging wind gusts and hail, but the overall severe weather threat does appear fairly low.

The Storm Prediction Center has the southeastern half of Chicagoland in a Marginal Risk, which means isolated severe storms are possible.

Showers and storms will taper off at night and the cloud cover will clear out as we approach daybreak Saturday.

Saturday looks lovely with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Cooler air is set to settle in by Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool by Labor Day Monday with highs only in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Beachgoers should be aware that dangerous boating and swimming conditions will likely develop on Lake Michigan Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures begin to warm up again on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

By Wednesday, temperatures will return to the low to mid 80s.