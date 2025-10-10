Chicago warms up after chilly 45° low, but not by much

We experienced Chicago’s coolest temperature since May 24 yesterday when our low dipped to 45°. It won’t be quite that cool anytime again soon, at least in the city, but the magnitude of the expected warm-up certainly looks less today than it did a couple of days ago.

Let’s start with today. Clouds are on the increase and there will likely be a few light showers from late morning on. Nobody is going to get any drought-busting rainfall out of this, but the pavement might get wet in parts of our area. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Breezes will pick too.

Tonight, any showers would wind down with lows not far from 50°.

Over the weekend skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s tomorrow and mid to upper 60s on Sunday. I still think we could get into the low to mid 70s on Columbus Day with partly sunny skies. But instead of a run of 70s plus next week, it now looks like we will be mainly in the mid to upper 60s, which will still be slightly warmer than normal with very little if any rainfall expected at all next week.