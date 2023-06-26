Chicago weather: Storms possible this week amid cooler temps

A fairly active week of weather could be in store.

Today we will see occasional showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Any showers go bye bye early this evening leaving behind partly cloudy skies and Canadian wildfire smoke. That smoke will lead to rather hazy skies tomorrow with highs a couple of degrees warmer.

Heat and humidity build back from Wednesday on and that could lead to several opportunities for storms, timing them now is futile, but the pattern supports them from midweek through at least Saturday.

Highs during this period will hinge quite a bit on storm timing but mid 80s to low 90s will be possible.