Chicago weather: Dense fog causes headaches for holiday travelers

Dense fog continued on Christmas Eve morning, grounding some last-minute flights out of Chicago for the holidays.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. for the entire Chicago area.

Travel out of Midway Airport was put on hold late Saturday night. There have been around 50 cancelations so far, with delays of around 45 minutes.

O'Hare Airport reported 15 cancelations with minimal delays.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said visibility remains below required operational minimums, and they have modified their planned start for Sunday at Midway.

"As a result of the fog at Midway, we have canceled less than 1% of our total flights early on Sunday, 53 out of 4242, throughout our network," Southwest said.

The NWS reminds drivers to use caution on the road during periods of heavy fog. Visibility is at a half mile or less with the fog dissipating throughout the morning.