Chicago weather: Dense fog kicks off today

The Brief A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the Chicago area until 7 a.m. Today will be mostly cloudy with near-normal temperatures and a slight chance of a shower. Tomorrow brings strong winds and warmer temperatures, with a wind advisory likely.



Today opens with a Dense Fog Advisory for most of the Chicago area until 7 a.m.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

The rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures which will run just a couple of degrees above normal for the penultimate day of February and meteorological winter. There is a small chance of a light shower.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows around freezing.

Future forecast

Timeline:

Tomorrow warms up well into the 50s, but the downside will be very strong winds, especially from mid morning through late afternoon. Gusts may exceed 40 mph and there will very likely be a wind advisory in effect for part if not all of our viewing area. Tomorrow night there is a small chance of a wet snow shower as the cold front comes through.

On Saturday and Sunday, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, but it will be colder than it has been this week with highs around freezing on Saturday and in the upper 30s on Sunday.

Monday looks milder with a mixture of clouds and sun ahead of the next storm system, which will be chiefly a rainmaker here Tuesday into Wednesday. That time period will need to be closely monitored for the potential of thunderstorms and/or snow.