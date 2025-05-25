Chicago weather: Early drizzle to clear out, bring sunshine later today

The day started with a bit of light rainfall, but it’s not expected to affect much of your Sunday.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

The cloudy skies to start the day are expected to clear off as we get into the early afternoon.

High temperatures will be coolest along the lake with an omnipresent breeze coming off Lake Michigan. Temps will be in the 50s along the North Shore and even down to the South Shore and Northwest Indiana.

Away from the lake, temperatures are expected to be warmer. The high temperature at Midway Airport will be around 64 degrees and about 67 degrees at O’Hare.

The best chance of warmer temperatures will be up toward Rockford and the Wisconsin state line.

What's next:

For your Memorial Day, the day will start out with lots of sunshine with clouds increasing into the afternoon.

The best chances of showers will be in central part of the state into maybe LaSalle County.