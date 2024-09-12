Chicago weather: Drought conditions will likely worsen in the next week

The summerlike warmth continues in Chicagoland. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal through at least the end of next week.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The remnants of Hurricane Francine will kick some clouds northward into the Chicago area on Friday. Expect skies to become mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Our weekend looks mainly dry. No meaningful rain is in the forecast any time soon. We could see a few stray showers this weekend, but most areas will end up partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

The heat continues into next week with highs likely remaining in the 80s from Monday through at least Friday.