We had exactly zero rainfall this weekend anywhere in Chicagoland.

There will be exactly zero rainfall anywhere in Chicagoland through the weekend.

Highs today won’t be far from the record of 92 degrees set most recently in 1955. Every day this week will have plenty of sunshine.

Highs after today won’t be quite as warm but still well above average. Low to mid 80s. Each day will likely be a bit cooler by the lake.