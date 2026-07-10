Chicago weather: Dry, sunny stretch with heat building next week

The Brief Overnight showers and storms have ended, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower Friday afternoon. A stretch of mostly sunny weather is expected from Saturday through next Thursday. Temperatures will warm from the low 80s Friday into the upper 80s this weekend before reaching around 90 early next week.



Showers and storms have ended with only a few rogue showers showing up well to the west of our viewing area. I’m still waiting to see whether any fog gets going before sunrise.

The rest of the day will feature partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s. It will likely turn cooler near the lake and downwind of the lake this afternoon. There is a very small chance of a shower this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with low temperatures in the mid 60s. The rest of the forecast is straightforward from a sky perspective.

Sunny stretch, hotter weather ahead

What's next:

Saturday through next Thursday each day will be mostly sunny. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s. Both days will be cooler near the lake.

Monday through Thursday high temperatures will be around 90 give or take a degree or two.