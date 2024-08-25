Chicago weather: Excessive Heat Watch issued for Monday and Tuesday

An Excessive Heat Watch was issued for a portion of the Chicago area from Monday afternoon through Tuesday night.

The area was also issued an Air Quality Alert over the weekend that is expected to expire Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said the city and surrounding suburbs should expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to around 105 degrees Monday and up to around 110 degrees possible Tuesday.

Several area counties were issued a Heat Advisory from Monday afternoon through the evening.

Extreme heat and humidity can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those spending time outdoors.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management Communications (OEMC) offered the following tips.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

NEVER leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, for any length of time, when car interiors can reach lethaltemperatures in a matter of minutes.

Call 3-1-1 to request well-being checks or for information on findingthe nearest cooling center.

Cook County Cooling Centers:

Cook County cooling centers will be open from Sunday, Aug. 25 through Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The county’s Skokie, Maywood and Markham Courthouses will be open 24 hours from noon on Sunday through Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The following locations are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie is open 24-7 to connect families and residents to emergency shelter.

City residents can also cool off at Chicago Public Library locations during their normal hours, as well as city pools and splash pads.

More Cook County cooling centers can be found here. A list of cooling centers in the City of Chicago can be found here.