Chicago weather: Extreme Heat Warning to take effect this weekend

The Brief Showers and weakening thunderstorms are expected to move through the Chicago area this morning into the afternoon, keeping highs in the low 80s. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Cook County starting Saturday morning, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s and heat index values topping 100 through Monday. A Heat Advisory is in place for surrounding counties, with a chance of rain returning Tuesday to bring slight relief.



Chicago faces a stretch of dangerous heat this weekend into early next week, with heat index values soaring above 100° and limited chances for relief until Tuesday.

Showers and weakening thunderstorms will be rolling into Chicagoland later this morning through the mid-afternoon hours. The expected cloud should hold high temperatures down to the lower 80s.

Extreme Heat Warning

What we know:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 90s. On Sunday it will be sunny with a high in the mid to upper 90s. Monday will be sunny with a high in the upper 90s. On all three days there will be enough humidity to send the heat index well above 100° during the afternoon. Because of that, an Extreme Heat Warning has been posted for Cook County from 10 a.m. Saturday until Tuesday.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Friday to prepare residents for the dangerously hot conditions. That briefing will be live-streamed in the media player at the top of this story.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the surrounding counties until Tuesday.

Our next chance of rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon as unsettled weather tempers the heat by a few degrees. The showery/stormy pattern will continue through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.