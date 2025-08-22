Chicago weather: Fall-like air brings cooler 70s early next week

The Brief Pleasant late-summer weather is ahead with highs near 80 and only minor interruptions, including patchy morning fog today and a slim chance of showers tomorrow. A cold front will bring cooler, autumn-like air Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. The rest of next week will gradually warm back toward 80 with no meaningful rainfall expected.



Very pleasant late-summer weather is on the way with only a couple of minor bumps in the road. The first of which might be some patchy fog in outlying areas this morning. I doubt it will be enough to warrant an advisory but we shall see.

The rest of this day will be mostly sunny and a little bit warmer with highs around 80°. It will be a little bit cooler right along the lakefront. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow presents a very small chance for a shower first in the morning and then again late in the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Nobody will get much rainfall out of this and most of us will have zero rain.

The rest of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A blast of almost autumnal air moves in for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will ease upward slightly toward the middle and end of next week possibly tagging 80° by Friday. No meaningful rainfall is expected.