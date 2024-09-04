Chicago weather: Fall-like weekend ahead after late-week storms

The Brief Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping to the lower 60s. Showers and storms expected Thursday evening as a cold front moves in, followed by cooler temperatures and a Fall-like weekend. Warmer weather returns early next week with highs reaching the 80s.



Tonight's weather is expected to remain calm across the city, with mostly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the lower 60s. For residents in the far western and northwestern suburbs, overnight lows could fall into the upper 50s, offering a cooler respite.

Thursday will start off pleasant with increasing clouds throughout the day and highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. However, a strong cold front is set to sweep through the area Thursday evening, bringing with it the possibility of a few showers and storms, especially late in the evening and overnight.

By Friday morning, the showers should taper off, giving way to partly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. The cooler air behind the front will make for a chillier afternoon, with temperatures only reaching the lower 70s.

As the weekend approaches, Chicagoans can expect a taste of Fall. Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be dry and sunny for most of the Chicagoland area, with highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Northwestern Indiana may see a few lake effect clouds and showers on Saturday, but the rest of the region will remain dry.

Looking ahead to next week, warmer air is expected to return by Monday, with highs climbing to around 80. By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-80s, bringing a brief return of summer-like conditions.