Chicago weather: Few dry days, then showers return later this week

Monday night's weather in the Chicago area will feature mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the lower 40s, while some far northern suburbs may experience temperatures in the 30s if skies clear.

Tuesday is expected to bring partly sunny conditions with daytime highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday's daytime hours are likely to stay dry, with shower chances increasing in the evening and at night as another system approaches the region.

The possibility of rain showers will continue into Thursday, accompanied by highs in the lower 60s.

On Friday, there may be lingering showers with highs in the low 60s.

The weekend forecast looks promising with dry conditions. Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures near 60, while Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 50s.