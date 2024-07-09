Chicago weather: Flood Watch goes into effect this afternoon

Chicago residents are waking up to a muggy morning with temperatures hovering in the low 70s.

The sticky weather, with dew points stagnating in the upper 60s, is set to continue bringing humidity across the city. However, the mercury is not predicted to climb much higher due to extensive cloud cover and impending rain.

The source of the upcoming rain is the remnants of moisture from the Gulf and Beryl teaming up with a system from the South. This has prompted a Flood Watch that will be effective from 4 p.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday for parts of Cook, Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties. Lake, Newton, Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana will also be impacted.

Cities to the south such as Kankakee, Chesterton, and Valparaiso could experience heavier rainfall, whereas places like Rockford and McHenry may see less precipitation. This sharp gradient in rainfall distribution is due to Chicago's position on the northern fringe of the system.

As for temperatures, today's high in the city might reach 78 degrees, with a chance of the low 80s if sunlight prevails and rain delays.

The outlook for tomorrow suggests more rain, particularly in the morning, but conditions are expected to improve later in the day with potential sunshine peeking through, especially in the northern and northwestern suburbs. The city is slated to enjoy a return to the 80s with clearer skies by Thursday. As the weekend approaches, Chicagoans can gear up for a summer sizzle with temperatures set to soar into the 90s.