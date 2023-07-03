Chicago weather: Flood waters recede on warm Monday

Chicago will dry out today with abundant sunshine and warm temps rising to the mid 80s.

Tonight looks quiet except for any fireworks. It will be moonlit and mild with mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be hot with highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Can’t rule out an isolated afternoon storm but the vast majority of area remains dry.

Wednesday presents a possible severe storm outbreak. Damaging winds would be primary threat with some locally-heavy downpours. Highs will be around 90 before the storms hit.

Thursday through Saturday will be generally pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Can’t rule out a morning shower Thursday.