Chicago weather: Fog clears out and warmer temps settle in

There is some patchy fog this morning, especially in Lake County and southeast Wisconsin.

Other than that, today looks like a winner with plenty of sun and much milder temps.

We should hit 70 degrees away from the lake.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be even warmer with upper 70s to around 80 degrees except right along the lake.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Showers and storms threaten as early as Thursday night and continue intermittently through Sunday. Still too early to pinpoint periods that seem more likely for rainfall during that period.