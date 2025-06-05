Chicago weather: Fog and haze linger after much-needed rain

The Brief After a much-needed rainfall helped ease drought conditions across Chicagoland, residents are waking up to patchy fog and hazy skies. A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of the southwestern region, and an air quality alert has been issued due to Canadian wildfire smoke. The rest of the day will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s, and the weekend promises mild temperatures with sunshine and a chance of storms Sunday.



In the midst of a drought, that was a welcome two-day rainfall event for most of Chicagoland. The heaviest totals were east of I-57 particularly in Northwest Indiana.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Due to the recent rains, there is some patchy fog this morning. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for the southwestern Chicago area this morning. There will also be haze from Canadian wildfire smoke, warranting an air quality alert. People with respiratory difficulties are wise to limit exertion outside.

The rest of this day will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the 50s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow should be a couple of degrees warmer than today except along the lakefront. Skies will be partly sunny with a small chance of a shower south of I-80 during the afternoon.

The weekend starts with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer with partly sunny skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.

Early next week looks pleasant with temperatures close to normal for early June. There will be a chance for showers on Monday, however.