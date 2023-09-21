Chicago weather: Forecast drier than originally anticipated

What looked like a rather wet forecast for days on end is trending in a drier direction.

That said, showers remain possible today and tomorrow with a bias for any heavier rainfall over our far west and southwestern viewing area. Highs will be held down just a bit due to cloud cover even if rainfall is rather sparse.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today and tomorrow with a good chance of 80 on Saturday and upper 70s again Sunday. Saturday looks entirely dry with low-end chances for showers again on Sunday and Monday.

The autumnal equinox occurs at 1:50 a.m. CDT on Saturday, marking the start of astronomical fall.