Chicago weather forecast: Slushy snow and rain overnight Sunday into Monday
CHICAGO - Slushy rain and snow are heading to the Chicago area overnight.
Chicago's weather forecast calls for temperatures to drop to freezing overnight Sunday into Monday. Monday will be rainy, cold and wet.
There could be slight accumulations of snow on grassy surfaces in north and northwest suburbs. Closer to the Wisconsin state line, an inch of snow is possible.
- Monday High 39
- Tuesday High 55
- Wednesday High 62
- Thursday High 68
- Friday High 55
- Saturday High 48