Chicago weather forecast: Warm and dry week ahead

Chicago's weather forecast calls for warm and dry weather all week.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said there is basically no rain in the forecast. Most days will see highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana have not gotten nearly the normal number of storms so far this June, the National Weather Service said on Sunday.

The NWS said there have only been 10 tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings issued since April 20.