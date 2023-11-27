Chicago weather: Freezing temps blanket the region

The coldest weather of the season is upon us with highs the next two days mired in the mid to upper 20s.

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries along with a brisk west wind.

Tonight will be moonlit and very cold with lows in the teens and wind chills not far from zero.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny but quite cold with highs around 27.

Chicagoland’s first crack at getting above freezing this week won’t be until Wednesday afternoon when highs climb close to 40 degrees. The rest of the week and into the weekend we will have highs in the 40s.

There’s a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday and a small chance of precipitation Sunday.