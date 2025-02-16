Chicago weather: Frigid stretch ahead with -15 to -22 degree wind chills

Chicago is in for a frigid stretch, with temperatures plunging below zero tonight and a week of bone-chilling cold ahead.

The Forecast :

Tonight, skies will turn partly cloudy as temperatures plummet—suburbs dipping below zero, while the city hangs on just above freezing.

By Monday morning, wind chills will be brutal, ranging from -15 to -22 degrees.

Monday’s sunshine will fade by afternoon, with clouds moving in and highs struggling to reach 9 degrees.

The Timeline:

Unfortunately, the bitter cold will stick around all week.

Expect near-zero lows each morning, with wind chills from -12 to -22 degrees.

Highs will stay in the low teens Tuesday and mid-teens Wednesday.

Don’t expect a warm-up until next Sunday, when we might finally break into the 30s. Stay bundled up!

RELATED STORIES: