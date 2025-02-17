Chicago weather: Frigid temps across the area to start the week

This week is all about the cold and it’s fully in force this morning.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

Cold weather advisory

What to expect:

Wind chills could be -20 in our viewing area this morning and it won’t get much better during this Presidents’ Day.

Highs will barely scratch into double digits under partly sunny skies. Tonight- temperatures will likely be even colder with subzero lows area-wide.

The coldest numbers will be far north where a -10° is possible. Once again, cold weather advisories are needed for wind chills, which will be worse than -20° at times.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be frigid with highs again around 12° under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

If there is going to be any snow this week, Wednesday would be the day and even then it doesn’t look like much. We will have to watch for possible lake-effect which might bring measurable snow to parts of Chicagoland but at this point it does not look like an impressive set up.

Thursday and Friday we will start to emerge from the deep freeze, but only barely with highs climbing into the low to mid 20s by Friday.

Over the weekend a more noticeable warm-up will take place with highs on Sunday that could reach 40°.