Chicago weather: From 80s to 50s, get ready for fall

Chicago, get ready for an extended taste of summer this week as we enjoy unseasonably warm temperatures through midweek.

On Monday, highs soared into the 80s, a stark contrast to the typical upper 60s we see in October, and even the nighttime lows are staying well above the average of around 50 degrees. Tonight, the skies remain clear, with temperatures dipping to the lower 60s.

Tuesday promises more of the same summer-like weather, with sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 80s. Wednesday stays warm with highs in the low to mid 80s; however, we'll see more cloud cover rolling in, and the possibility of some showers later in the day and into the night.

By Thursday, the temperatures cool down slightly, but it will still be above normal, with highs ranging from the low to mid 70s. Expect on-and-off showers throughout the day, and some showers may linger into Friday.

Friday marks a significant drop in temperatures, with expected highs around 60 degrees, a clear indication that autumn is finally asserting itself. Saturday continues the cooling trend, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

For those participating in the marathon on Sunday morning, the weather is looking favorable. You can expect dry conditions with cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s, providing ideal weather to tackle your race.