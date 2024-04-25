Chicago weather: Frosty this morning but big warmup awaits

Chicago got off to a cold and frosty start Thursday with widespread temps at or below freezing outside the urban heat island.

Sunny skies await along with a wind shift which will enable highs to rise to around 60 degrees. It will be noticeably cooler by the lake. Tonight will be moonlit with increasing winds. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow brings the next chance of showers and storms especially in the afternoon and at night. Highs will be in the low 60s.

The big warmup arrives this weekend when highs will be close to 80 degrees both days. There’s a chance of an early-morning shower Saturday then the rest of the day looks dry.

At night, storms may return especially late. It will be windy with gusts between 30-40 mph even outside any storms. Sunday will not be a washout either, however strong storms are possible late in the day and/or at night.

The risk of showers continues early Monday with highs in the lower 70s.