Chicago weather: Gorgeous start to the weekend ahead of another heat streak

Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80s but cooler by the lake.

Temperatures are on par with the average for this time of year and comfortable humidity levels are expected today and tomorrow.

Tonight will be clear with lows in the upper 50s. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s but cooler by the lake.

Heat and humidity will build on Sunday going into next week. Father’s Day will be hot with highs in the low to mid-90s with a small chance of showers. Sunday begins a run of several days in the 90s.