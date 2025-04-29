Chicago weather: Gusty winds and mild temps kick off a wetter midweek
CHICAGO - Today we have partly sunny skies and temperatures will be in the 60s. It is gusty out there with winds up to 30-35 mph.
Tonight will be quiet with partly cloudy conditions. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 40s.
Future forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow, we start out dry but clouds will increase. The chance for rain increases as we head into the afternoon hours of Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will be around 60 degrees.
Wednesday night and Thursday, we hold onto the chance of rain and storms. Lows temperatures Wednesday night will be in the low 50s. Thursday, highs will be in the upper 60s.
Friday, we have the chance for rain again. Highs will be in the upper 50s. This weekend, we are looking to be dry with mostly sunny skies!
Highs on Saturday will be around 60 and Sunday will be near 70. We are looking to start next week with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s on Monday.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.