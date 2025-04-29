Chicago weather: Gusty winds and mild temps kick off a wetter midweek

The Brief Chicago is experiencing gusty winds and mild temperatures in the 60s today under partly sunny skies. Rain chances increase Wednesday afternoon through Friday, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to upper 60s. The weekend looks dry and mostly sunny, with highs reaching near 70 by Sunday and into the mid-70s early next week.



Today we have partly sunny skies and temperatures will be in the 60s. It is gusty out there with winds up to 30-35 mph.

Tonight will be quiet with partly cloudy conditions. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 40s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, we start out dry but clouds will increase. The chance for rain increases as we head into the afternoon hours of Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will be around 60 degrees.

Wednesday night and Thursday, we hold onto the chance of rain and storms. Lows temperatures Wednesday night will be in the low 50s. Thursday, highs will be in the upper 60s.

Friday, we have the chance for rain again. Highs will be in the upper 50s. This weekend, we are looking to be dry with mostly sunny skies!

Highs on Saturday will be around 60 and Sunday will be near 70. We are looking to start next week with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s on Monday.