Chicago weather: Halloween forecast for trick-or-treating

Happy Halloween!

Chicago Halloween forecast

What to expect:

Today will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 50s again. Trick-or-treat-time temperatures won’t be far from 50 degrees and while there’s a tiny chance of a sprinkle I think most areas they absolutely dry until later tonight.

Rainfall prospects tomorrow have gone up as a disturbance slides down the lake. This may trigger scattered shower activity at any time of day. It will be cooler as well with highs that may struggle to get past 50 degrees.

The rest of the forecast looks dry with a warming trend that should get us into the mid or upper 50s on Sunday, then near 60 degrees Monday, with 60°+ temperatures likely Tuesday and Wednesday. No chance of rain during that period.

Hurricane Melissa update

Big picture view:

Hurricane Melissa passed to the west of Bermuda last night and is now racing to the northeast. Max winds are 90mph as of this writing and the storm will come close to Newfoundland late tonight.