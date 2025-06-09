Chicago weather: Haze from wildfire smoke lingers

The Brief Wildfire smoke continues to linger over the area, creating hazy skies, though no air quality alert is currently in effect. Scattered showers and storms are possible today, with clearer and cooler conditions tonight and more haze likely tomorrow. The rest of the week will feature warmer temperatures and multiple chances for rain and thunderstorms.



As I drove into work this morning, I saw an especially orange-colored moon. That tells me there is plenty of smoke still in the sky.

There is not an air quality alert as of this writing, but the wildfire smoke is not going away and may once again be a player this week.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will start with some hazy sunshine and temperatures headed into the low to mid 70s. During the afternoon, there’s a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms but at this point severe weather is not expected.

Tonight, skies will become mostly clear and it will turn a little bit cooler with lows in the 50s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny but once again haze will likely be present. Highs will be a couple of degrees warmer than today.

On Wednesday, temperatures will spike well into the 80s and there is a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms either late in the day or at night.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue Thursday into the weekend with several chances for showers and thunderstorms during that period. Highs will generally be in the 70s although it is possible that they may surge into the 80s on Saturday.