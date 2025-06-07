Chicago Weather: As hazy skies begin to clear, a warm Saturday with chance of rain

As the smoke and haze of the last few days recedes from the Chicago area, there was more sunshine to start your Saturday.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We'll take any some improvement, and that's going to continue as we go throughout the rest of the day with a little bit of luck.

Still, an Air Quality Alert will be in effect for Northwest Indiana on Saturday.

Temperatures will be warm into the 70s, and even potentially reaching 80 degrees on Sunday.

The conditions will be cooler near the lake, but well into the upper 70s as you get away into the far suburbs.

What's next:

Now, there is a chance of some showers and a chance of thunder coming up during parts of the weekend, but it won't be a washout.

The first round of potential showers could come in the late afternoon and early evening. Another round is expected later on Sunday afternoon, but some models have not predicted much rainfall.

We should be dry after that into the later part of Monday.