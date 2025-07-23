Chicago weather: Heat advisory issued as temps soar into 90s
CHICAGO - Chicago is sweltering under a heat advisory through Thursday evening as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 90s.
Chicago Heat Advisory
What to expect:
The hottest stretch will be today and tomorrow, with highs near 97 degrees and only a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms to bring relief.
By Friday, temperatures are expected to cool into the lower 80s near the lake and mid-80s inland, but the heat returns Sunday and Monday before easing slightly again next week.
Residents are urged to stay hydrated, use cooling centers, and find ways to stay cool as the heat wave continues.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl.