Chicago weather: Heat advisory issued as temps soar into 90s

The Brief A heat advisory is in effect across the Chicago area until Thursday evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s today and tomorrow, with limited chances for storms. Cooler temperatures arrive Friday, but heat returns early next week.



Chicago is sweltering under a heat advisory through Thursday evening as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 90s.

Chicago Heat Advisory

What to expect:

The hottest stretch will be today and tomorrow, with highs near 97 degrees and only a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms to bring relief.

By Friday, temperatures are expected to cool into the lower 80s near the lake and mid-80s inland, but the heat returns Sunday and Monday before easing slightly again next week.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, use cooling centers, and find ways to stay cool as the heat wave continues.