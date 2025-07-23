Chicago weather: Heat Advisory extends through Thursday evening with a wet weekend ahead

The Brief A Heat Advisory is in effect across the Chicago area until Thursday evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s today and tomorrow, with limited chances for storms. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday evening into the weekend.



Chicago is under a Heat Advisory as temperatures climb into the mid-90s before an active pattern of stormy weather settles in beginning Thursday evening.

Chicago Heat Advisory

What to expect:

Temps will soar into the mid-90s this afternoon with humidity remaining uncomfortably high going into the overnight hours.

Tonight's lows are expected in the upper 70s, paving the way for a quick rebound in temperature on Thursday.

Thursday afternoon may produce an isolated thunderstorm or two that would lead to damaging winds with little potential for any other severe weather threats.

The Heat Advisory is set to expire Thursday evening as a "cold front" cools off the area and produces more widespread showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Weekend outlook:

From Thursday through Saturday, a potential flood risk is being watched closely, especially in low-lying areas and near river and lake shores.

Most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana can expect half an inch of rainfall with a 40% chance of seeing as much as two inches total by Saturday evening.

Friday high temps are expected to be in the low 80s as mostly cloudy skies and multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms prevent diurnal heating.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and highs tapping out in the mid 80s with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon into the evening.

Sunday starts the second wave of heat within a week, featuring highs in the upper 80s and some areas creeping up into the low 90s.

Monday will follow suit with highs in the low 90s and lots of sunshine.

Heat and humidity raise risk of illness

It feels like typical July in Chicago, but that doesn’t mean the heat and humidity aren’t serious. The Heat Advisory is on and health officials warn that heat stress can happen to anyone.

Chicagoans have been getting outdoors early and often.

The lakefront was busy Wednesday with walkers, joggers, cyclists and dog moms — all getting their workouts done before the temperatures crank up.

Zeynep Busbee walked the lakefront, pushing her dog in a stroller. She said her dog, Teddy, can take only so much walking on hot days.

"He’s used to walking for an hour. But lately, I notice he gets tired and doesn’t like the heat. I put him in a stroller, he’s resting," she said.

Heat combined with intense humidity make it less tolerable for outdoor activity.

Officials advise getting out of the sun, getting in some air conditioning, even if it's only for a couple of hours, and hydrate more than usual.

Melissa Ait Belaid plans ahead.

"A refillable water bottle is great and knowing where to get some if you need to, 7-11, CVS all that stuff," she advised.

Humidity makes the body sweat, but it’s harder to cool down, according to health officials.

"We worry about heat and humidity because it gets hotter faster, it’s harder to cool down, your body can’t sweat more, so even if it feels moist, it’s losing water. So you want to increase the water that you’re drinking," said Dr. Oyinkansola Okubanjo, an emergency medicine physician with Advocate Health Care.

She says if a person seems confused or they’re not making sense, that’s a sign of heat-related illness and that medical attention might be necessary.