Chicago weather: Heat and humidity will return for the weekend

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible near and south of Interstate 80 this evening, though most areas will remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Skies are expected to clear tonight, with temperatures dropping to the low to mid-60s.

Thursday is shaping up to be beautiful, with sunny skies and temperatures around 80 degrees. Warmer air will begin to move in late this week, bringing highs into the lower 80s on Friday under sunny skies.

The weekend is expected to be mainly dry and warm. Highs on Saturday are forecast to reach the mid-80s, while temperatures will climb to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Sunday. There is a small chance of showers or storms developing on Sunday, but a better chance of rain is anticipated on Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, with highs around 90 degrees.