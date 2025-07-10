Chicago weather: Heat holds on with highs near 90 and storm chances ahead

The Brief Chicago has seen just one cooler-than-normal day in the past 24 days, with highs today expected in the mid-80s and some spots possibly hitting 90. Scattered showers and storms could arrive late today and continue overnight into a hot, humid Friday near 90 degrees. The weekend will stay warm with occasional storms, while early next week brings sunnier skies and rising temperatures close to 90 again.



In the past 24 days, there has been only one day with cooler-than-normal temperatures. That was on Monday and it was by only 1°.

Today will be a close call but I think we will just barely eke out a "warmish" day. Other than some patchy fog this morning especially in the Kankakee River Valley, skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures should reach the mid 80s.

Some of our far-southwestern area may hit 90 degrees today while lakeside communities end up seeing temperatures fall into the 70s in the afternoon.

There is a small chance of a shower moving in late in the afternoon.

Chicago weekend forecast

What's next:

Shower and thunderstorm chances go up overnight into tomorrow morning. That will be ahead of a hot and humid day when highs reach around 90 during the afternoon.

The next wave of showers and thunderstorms looks to arrive tomorrow night. Saturday will be quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon.

Some storms during the next couple of days could be gusty with torrential downpours. Sunday through Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs climbing from the mid 80s Sunday to around 90 Monday and Tuesday.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.