Chicago weather: Heat index expected to top 100° this weekend

The Brief An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight Wednesday night for the following counties: McHenry, Lake (IL), Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Lake (IN), Porter, Newton, and Jasper. Areas of patchy fog are likely Wednesday morning. The forecast remains dry through the weekend as temps reach into the 90s.



Tuesday night will be void of cloud cover with temps dipping down to the low 70s, clearing the skies for the Waxing Gibbous Moon (86% illuminated).

Wednesday morning will begin in the mid 60s with the chance for patchy fog across Chicagoland. Wednesday’s highs bump into the upper 80s with increasing humidity.

On Wednesday night, winds will begin to shift from the northeast to the south, which will gradually clear out the poor air quality brought in by the Canadian wildfires.

Looking Ahead:

On Thursday you will notice the humidity as temps approach the 90s. There is a small chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Friday and Saturday follow suit with highs in the 90s and the heat index approaching 100 degrees on both days due to sweltering humidity.

Sunday’s high again in the 90s, but a northerly wind shift may increase the potential for some afternoon showers.